Dorothy Mae Saltsman, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Saltsman, age 89 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Washing Square Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1930 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John Smatlak and Anna (Payerchin) Smatlak. She has lived in Braceville since 1954.

Dorothy married her loving husband, Floyd Lewis Saltsman on April 17, 1954 and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage together.

She was a school bus driver for the Trumbull County Board of Education for 15 years, retiring in 1993.

Dorothy was a very active member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls where she loved singing in the choir, being active in the WCG (Woman of the Church of God), teaching Sunday School, being a greeter at the church and directing the children’s choir.

She loved knitting, baking and especially visiting her children and grandkids. She also delivered food for Meals on Wheels in Newton Falls for many years.

Most recently, Dorothy loved being involved in the church’s Prayer Shawl Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Mary Durica, Margaret Sipka, Ann Cole, Betty Smatlak and four brothers, John, Mike, Paul and Eddie Smatlak.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd L. Saltsman of Braceville, two daughters: Belinda Rae and Brian Barlow of Indianapolis, Indiana, Faith Ann Saltsman of Chesterfield, Indiana, one son: Keith Edward and Donna Saltsman of Rochester Hills, Michigan, two sisters, Mildred Sholtis of Torrington, Connecticut, Ruth and Mark Walton of Sherwood, Oregon, two brothers, Joseph Smatlak of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Kenneth Smatlak of Chilliwack, Canada and five grandchildren: Michael & Raquel Saltsman, Mary Beth Saltsman, Kathryn and Christopher Henderson, David Saltsman, Grace and Jordan Meier, three great-grandchildren: Victory Nader, Madeline and Gabriel Saltsman.

Calling hours will be at the Newton Falls First Church of God on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the church on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Edmondson officiating.

Dorothy will then be laid to rest at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the First Church of God C/O Prayer Shawl Ministry 426 West Broad St. Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Dorothy M. Saltsman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

