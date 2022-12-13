NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Madeline (Jenkins) Parana, age 96 of Newton Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born on April 16, 1926 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Elmer D. Jenkins and Stella (Paulson) Jenkins.

She graduated from Paris Township High School in 1939.

Dorothy married Delbert Shade on December 31, 1947 and sadly they got a divorce. Then she married Martin Parana on December 13, 1974 and he passed away after ten years of marriage on September 12, 1984.

She has lived in Newton Falls since 1939, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Dorothy worked at many places over the years. She was a clerk at a grocery store, worked at the local dry cleaners store and also the Ravenna Arsenal.

Dorothy was a faithful member of the Newton Falls First Church of God where at one time she was a Sunday school and junior high teacher.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting and loved watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians play. She also was a member of the group (Country Music Makers) where they sang and did benefit shows for MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and the Salvation Army at the Packard Music Hall from 1965-1975.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Delbert Shade and Martin Parana; one sister, Eleanor Dugan and one brother, Howard Jenkins.

She is survived by one daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Totta of Newton Falls; two sisters, Helen Hobbins of Warren and Barb Croyts of Warren; two grandchildren, Mark Totta of Warren and Doug Totta of Newton Falls; two great-grandchildren, Matt and Taylor Totta and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Windsor House of Champion and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful love and care they gave to there mother during her transition to her heavenly home.

Calling hours will be at the Newton Falls First Church of God on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Croyts officiating the service.

Dorothy will then be laid to rest in Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in memory of Dorothy M. Parana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)-872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.