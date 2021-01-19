Dorothy M. Frederick, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Frederick age 52 of Newton Falls passed away suddenly on January 12, 2021.

She was born on March 4, 1968 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph Wayne Frederick and Donna Jean (Myers) Frederick.

Dorothy was a housewife and has lived in Newton Falls for the last 10 years.

She loved hiking, art, listening to music, fishing, gardening, cooking, camping, crocheting and playing candy crush.

She is preceded in death by: her father and one sister: Michelle Frederick.

Dorothy is survived by: three daughters: Jessica Culver of Andover, Ohio, Susan Kuhn of Cleveland, Ohio, Shirlee Thompson of Andover, Ohio, three sons: Paul Culver of Warren, Steven Kuhn of Kinsman, Ohio, Jack Baker of Andover, Ohio, three sisters: Mindy Frederick of Warren, Janean and Matthew Frederick-Jones of Farmdale, Ohio, Tabitha Langham of Newton Falls, one brother: Joseph and Elizabeth Frederick of Springfield, Ohio and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday January 25, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Dorothy May Frederick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.