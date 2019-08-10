Doris J. Thalacker, Lake Milton, Ohio – Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Thalacker, age 65, of Lake Milton, passed away into eternal rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Doris was born on August 23, 1953 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of the late Watson Bruce and Marjorie Eleanor (Packard) Shreve

Doris married the love of her life, John Robert Thalacker on December 31, 1975 and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage before he passed away on September 2, 2007.

Memories of Doris will be carried on by her loving family; her daughter, Jackie M. Thalacker of Lake Milton; her two sons, Jerry Thalacker and his companion, Juanita Toussant of Alliance, Anthony and Amanda of Lake Milton; her three brothers, Bruce and Iris Shreve of Uniontown, Rick Shreve of Akron, Jim and Lada Shreve of Akron and her six grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and her family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, at Vaughn Cemetery in Lake Milton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.