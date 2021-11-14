Donna (Sis) Sue Womer, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna (Sis) Sue Womer, 77, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born on April 10, 1944, in Shirley, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Mary Elizabeth (Orr) Underwood.

Donna had lived in Newton Falls for 22 years, formerly of Braceville.

She worked as a jack lift operator for over 40 years at Packard Electric, before retiring in 1999.

Donna was a member of the Moose Club in Ravenna. She enjoyed her family, playing games on her tablet, gardening, going to the ocean and was an avid Steelers fan.

Memories of Donna will be carried on by her loving family; her son, Craig and Janee Womer of Newton Falls; her sister, Betty Jo Lindenmuth of Diamond; her brother, Gary and Pam Underwood of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Kristen, CJ, Kevin, Steven, Bryana and 11 great-grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews, one of whom was her go-to, Paul (WWPD).

Per Donna’s wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.