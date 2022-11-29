NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lou Manovich, age 90, of Newton Falls, passed into eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence, of natural causes.

On March 23, 1932, in Huntington Township, Pennsylvania, Leonard and Josephine (Lasitis) McGuire were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Donna.

Donna married the love of her life, George Nick Manovich, on July 10, 1948 and they enjoyed 67 years of blessed marriage together until his passing on December 18, 2015. She and George have lived in Newton Falls since 1956.

She worked as an assembler for GE in Ravenna and was also a beautician.

Donna enjoyed watching animal and game shows on television and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

Memories of Donna will be carried on by her loving family: daughter, Janet (Arthur Gregory) Pipenur of Newton Falls; daughter-in-law, Catherine Manovich of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley), Sara, George (Michelle), Renee and Stacie; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Nora, Nikolai, Sofia, Jacob, Colin, Garret, Caden and Chase and one great-great-grandchild, Zoei.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, George J. Manovich; two brothers, Ormsby and Leonard McGuire and one sister, Naomi Dubosky.

According to Donna’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in honor of Donna and her son, George.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH (330) 872-5440.

