Donna Lee Clifford, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Clifford, age 94, of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

She was born on March 15, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter C. Gintert and Clara M. (Clark) Gintert.

She married Louis E. Clifford on November 28, 1946 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until he passed away on March 13, 1994.

She was a lifelong resident of Braceville and member of the Braceville United Methodist Church where she was on the finance committee/secretary for many years. She was a avid member of the PTO, CCL and the Afternoon Ladies Bowling League. She also volunteered for the St. Joseph Ladies Auxiliary at Mercy Health.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis; one sister; two brothers; two grandsons; one great-grandson.

Memories of Donna will be cherished by her three daughters, Patricia Feo of Braceville, Pamela and Gary Ballentine of Warren, Carol and and Richard Webster of Braceville; 3 sons, James and Pamela Clifford of York, South Carolina, Louis and Michele Clifford, Jr. of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, William and Joyce Clifford of Braceville; 1 sister, Frances and Merrill Spahlinger of Lake Milton, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Kimberly and Bobby, Jessica and Cory, Sarah, Billy and Jessica, Stevenand and eight great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Braceville United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 20, 2020at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating. Donna will be laid to rest beside her husband, Louis, at Braceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to the Braceville United Methodist Church 589 Park Road SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in Donna’s memory.

We wish to thank Dr. Gary Gibson for his many years of excellent care and Dr. R Khoury.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family.

