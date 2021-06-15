Donna Lee Balch, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Balch age 73 of Newton Falls passed away suddenly on Friday June 11, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on February 1, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late John Wesley Haynes and Helen Marie (Zediker) Haynes. Donna married Jack D. Balch Sr. on April 16, 1970 and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage together.

She has lived in Newton Falls for the last 9 years, formerly of Lake Milton and Windham, Ohio.

Donna worked as a Laborer / Packer at R&R Donley and retired in 2013.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, her apples, reading, cooking and especially her grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson: Justin Balch.

She is survived by: her husband: Jack D. Balch Sr. of Cortland, three sons: Russell Balch & his companion: Crystal Cales of Braceville, Jack D. Balch III of Lake Milton, Ohio, John Balch of Newton Falls, one daughter Jackie Balch & her companion: Harold Rosier of Newton Falls; three sisters: Ruth & Dennis Musser of Newton Falls, Bonnie Cree of Windham, Ohio, Lois Freeman of Bessemer, Alabama, two brothers: John & Diane Haynes of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, James Haynes of Newton Falls, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday June 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Calling hours will be two hours prior from 5:00-7:00pm. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com