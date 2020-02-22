Donna L. Peace, Warren Township, Ohio

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Peace, age 72, of Warren Township passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born on February 7, 1948 , in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Elmer W. Nogle and Virginia L. (Simmons) Nogle.

Donna married the love of her life, Howard R. Peace on Dec. 21, 1968 and they have enjoyed 51 years of marriage together.

She served her country in the US Army as a Research Lab Technician at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington DC.

Donna has lived in Trumbull County for most of her life as a housewife and loved going to auctions with her husband, camping, hiking, loved her dogs and especially loved her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Donna is survived by: her husband: Howard R. Peace of Warren Twp, Ohio, two sons: James and Kristen Peace of Braceville, Chad Peace of Braceville, two sisters: Joyce Hurst of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Barbara & Allen Robinson of Paris Township, Ohio, one brother: William and Marilyn Nogle of Leavittsburg, two grandchildren: Zack & Daisy Peace.

Per Donna’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no funeral services.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County 812 Youngstown- Kingsville Rd. SE Vienna, OH 44473 in memory of Donna L. Peace.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

