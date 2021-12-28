NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Frederick, age 74, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on October 4, 1947 in Dennison, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence & Lydia (Murphy) Myers.

Donna had lived in Newton Falls for eight years formerly of Warren.

She worked as a waitress at Sunrise Restaurant and as a secretary for Robins Theater.

Donna was a member of the Water of Life Christian Church in Windham.

She enjoyed reading the newspaper, baking, crocheting, cooking, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, doing jigsaw puzzles and listening to the Beatles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memories of Donna will be carried on by her family; her companion of 22 years, George Backus of Newton Falls; her three daughters, Mindi Frederick of Youngstown, Janean (Matthew) Jones of Farmdale and Tabitha Langham of Newton Falls; her son, Joseph (Elizabeth) Frederick of Springfield, Missouri; her two sisters, Betty Beck of Arizona and Barbara Ostrander of New Philadelphia; 30 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Michelle Frederick and Dorothy Frederick and two brothers, Pat King and Eddie Grandville.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

