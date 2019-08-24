Donald W. Grayem, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W. Grayem, age 91, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Windsor House in Champion.

He was born on February 11, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Grayem and Hilda (Kast) Grayem.

Don married the love of his life, Helen J. Hilty on May 19,1951 and they have enjoyed 68 years of marriage together.

He worked as a Fabrication & Repair Specialist for Delphi Packard for 33 1/2 years before retiring in June of 2005.

Donald served his country in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Sergeant during WWII serving in the Philippines.

He was also a member of the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462, a lifetime member of the Newton Falls American Legion Post #236 and the First Christian Church in Newton Falls

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, wood working and doing yard work. If he was not working in the yard, then he was in the flower beds.

His family was very important to him and he loved his grandchildren very much.

He is survived by his wife, Helen J. Grayem of Newton Falls; his daughter, Pamela Moser of Newton Falls; his son, Donald and Kristene Grayem of Bath, Ohio; his five grandchildren, Gregory and Raechelle Moser, Jessica and Conner O’Halloran, Brian Moser and Hannah, Matthew Grayem and four great-grandchildren, Haylee, Jessi, Adelynn and Zach.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Grayem and a son-in-law, Donald Moser.

Funeral Services will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason, officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Newton Falls Masonic Lodge will do the Masonic services for Don at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26.

Don will be laid to rest at the Newton Falls Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations be made to either: the First Christian Church, 17 North Center Street Newton Falls, OH 44444, American Diabetes Association or Crossroads Hospice in memory of Donald W. Grayem.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.