Donald Robert Hall, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Robert Hall, 87, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on July 6, 1933, in Vincent, Ohio, the son of the late Walter F. Hall and Elizabeth E. (Robinson) Miller.

Don moved to the Newton Falls area in 1939 from Belpre, Ohio and graduated from Newton Falls High School, Class of 1951.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955 and attained the rank of Corporal.

Don was employed as an ironworker from 1952-1972 and then went to work at Packard Electric as a Millwright from 1972 until his retirement in 1997.

He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Newton Falls since 1959 and also a member of the Amvets #112, American Legion #236 and VFW Post # 3332 all of Newton Falls.

Don was a past member of the Newton Falls Park and Recreation Board and also coached little league baseball in Newton Falls. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and going to all their sporting events. He also enjoyed snow skiing, golfing and traveling with longtime companion and best friend, Judy Gutelius.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Walter Hall.

He is survived by three sons, Rodney and Mary Hall of Newton Falls, Darren and Carolina Hall of Virginia and Gary and Song Chicko of Virginia; brother, Kenneth and Nancy Hall of Newton Falls; sisters, Faye Shulman of Texas, Darlene Geidner of Florida, Karen and Earl Turner of New York and Michelle and TA Smith of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ashley and Ryan Williams of Warren, Brittany and Tobin Terry of Mentor, Olivia Hall of Virginia, Daniel and Quynh Chicko of Virginia, April Chicko of Virginia and seven great-grandchildren, Adianna, Landyn, Torin, Jaxon, Teigan, Tavian and Mila.

Funeral services will be at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 4920 Fairport Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, with Pastor Richard Seaks, officiating.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to service time, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Don will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery with full military honors by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Messiah Lutheran Church, 4920 Fairport Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. Family and friends may send condolences at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.