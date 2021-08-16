Donald Omar Peterman, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald O. Peterman, age 66 of West Farmington, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

He was born on January 18, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Omar Dwaine Peterman and Luella Pearl (Wagner) Peterman.

Don worked in a few factories over the years. He spent time at Johnson Rubber, Structural Fibers in Chardon, Dinesol in Niles and Bloom Plastics in Warren. He also worked at a downtown Warren hotel as their maintenance man for a few years.

Don was on disability because he had cataracts and battled spinal stenosis for quite a few years. It made moving around and performing even the simplest of tasks difficult most days. He spent most of his time in his yard, mowing and pulling weeds and tending to his small flower bed. Don will be dearly missed by all his family and a few close friends. Anyone who knew Don knew he could be hard to get along with and he was a master at holding grudges. When he was younger, he spent more time drinking than he spent with his family but he was a bit wiser in his old age and realized he really did love his kids very much.

Don leaves behind three children, Tammy and Edward Price of Leavittsburg, Christina of Newton Falls and Donald of Cleveland and his ex- wife Gwenyth whom he separated with in January 2001. He also has five grandchildren, Alyssa, Colin, James, Jason and Ethan; one older sister, Betty and younger twin brothers, Richard and Randall; a nephew, a niece, three great-nieces, his beloved dog, Cherie and numerous relatives in Butler and Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Omar and Luella Peterman who both passed away in November 2007, within four days of each other.

Don’s wish was to be cremated. His family will have a small private memorial service and scatter his ashes in the hills of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

