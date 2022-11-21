NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Rickert, age 78 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday night, November 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born on February 18, 1944 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Wayne Rickert and Doris (Steele) Rickert.

Don graduated from Greenville High School in the Class of 1962. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1965-1969. Don then attended Penn State University and received his Associates Degree in Horticulture.

He married the love of his life, Michele A. Mihalcho, on September 14, 1988 and they have enjoyed 34 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the last 34 years, formerly of Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Don worked as a machine operator at Packard Electric for 30 years and retired in 1999.

Don was a member of the Newton Falls VFW Post #3332 and the Newton Falls AMVETS Post #112.

He enjoyed camping, walking his dog, growing flowers, gardening, fishing, riding his bicycle and spending time with the grandkids.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Danny Rickert and his father-in-law, Michael Mihalcho.

He is survived by his wifem Michele A. Rickert of Newton Falls; one stepson, John B. White of Newton Falls; four brothers, Jim Rickert of Liberty, Ohio, Bob (Carol) Rickert of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Bruce (Shirley) Rickert of Cary, North Carolina and Bill Rickert of Orange, Texas and one grandson, Trevor (Sonya) White of Southington, Ohio.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

