Donald Joseph LaPresta, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Joseph LaPresta, age 76 of Lordstown passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and long time friend on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 26, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Andrew Leo LaPresta and Elizabeth Ann ( Fenisey) LaPresta.

He married Jacklynn E. Seifert on September, 1, 1990 and they have enjoyed the past 30 years of marriage together.

He served his country faithfully in the US Navy active duty from 1962-1965. Then he served with US Navy Reserves for 31 years from 1965- 1993 and retired with a rank of CWO4.

He worked as an assistant manager for Ohio Bell for 30 years retiring in September 1993. He also worked at Lear Seating in Lordstown as a maintenance supervisor from 1994-2000.

Don was a member of the Ashtabula American Legion Post # 103, Austintown ITAM Post #3 and the NRA. Donald was a wonderful husband-father-grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed entertaining in his family bar for football (especially Super Bowl), Christmas, New Year’s Eve and any family get together. Donald loved cooking and enjoyed trying new recipes. He also collected and played guitars and was a magician. Donald was an avid gun collector and shot weekly over 50 years at the American Gun Range in North Jackson. He loved boating and was part owner of the HYC Ashtabula Harbor Yacht Club. He enjoyed camping at Indian Creek at Geneva on the Lake for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; George and Timothy LaPresta.

He is survived by: his wife: Jacklynn E. LaPresta of Lordstown, three daughters: Christine and Michael Stephens of New Orleans, Louisiana, Michelle and Joe Booth of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Dawn and Randy Miller of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, one step-son: Ross and Fay Shirley of Newton Falls , a niece-daughter Ginger Nolen of Warren; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and best friend Jack Lunn, three sisters: Patricia Perez of Cottageville, South Carolina, Andrea and James Spencer of Youngstown, Ohio, Karen LaPresta of Youngstown, Ohio, one brother: Richard LaPresta of Cottageville, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the services. Don will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may view his obituary online or to send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com



