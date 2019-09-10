Donald Eugene Schrecengost, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Schrecengost, age, 86, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Monday morning, September 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 4, 1933 in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Agnes (Hallman) Schrecengost.

Donald married his first wife, Jane Hannah and she passed away in 1984, then he married his second wife, Donna Sowers and she passed away in 2007 then he married his third wife, Sandy Lee Ice on November 3, 2009 and they have enjoyed the past ten years of marriage together.

He had lived in Newton Falls since 1963, formerly of Lake Milton.

Donald worked at Ohio Bell from August 1955 to December 1985. He also worked at Kent State university from July 1987 to July 1998.

Donald was a member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls for over 40 years and served on their board of trustees, did general maintenance and upkeep such as plumbing, anything mechanical and snow plowing.

Donald was a member of the PERI Local Chapter retirees and a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corp in Korea from 1953-1955. Don often said he would not have wanted to miss his time in Korea for anything. One reason he felt that way was because, working in communication set him up for his 40 years of employment with Ohio Bell and his employment with Kent State University in communications.

Donald enjoyed bowling on church leagues, traveling with Sandy on bus trips, watching the Cleveland Indians, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with his friends and grandchildren.

Memories of Donald will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Sandy of Newton Falls; his daughter, Susan Schrecengost of Newton Falls; his son, James (Val) Schrecengost of Darby, Kansas; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Duncan and Audrey Adams; his great-grandchildren, Hunter and Aria Duncan; his stepchildren, Chris Crane, Don Crane and Gary M. Bryner; his stepgrandchildren, Abby, Tyler, Colt, Cutter, Mathias, Dillon, Gracie (whom called him Pop), Ashley, Veronica and Carlie; his stepgreat-grandchildren, Rylei, Christian, Addilynn, Nyla and Cora and a special nephew, Ron Schrecengost.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jane; second wife, Donna; two brothers, Harold and Kenneth Schrecengost and three sisters, Alverda West, Odean Stanley and Imogene Carissimo.

Calling hours will be held at the First Church of God in Newton Falls on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Donald will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery where military honors will be performed by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asks that all donations please be made in Don’s memory to the endowment fund at the First Church of God in Newton Falls, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

