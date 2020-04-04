Dolores “Duke” Matthews, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Duke” Matthews, 80, went home to be with Jesus on April 2, 2020 following an extended illness.



Dolores was born in Akron, Ohio on November 18, 1939. The daughter of Glenn Curtis Neff and Kathryn Mack Neff. The family moved to Leavittsburg when Dolores was a child and she lived her entire life in the area.

Following her graduation from Leavittsburg High School in 1957, she began working as a bank teller. She often reminisced about how much she enjoyed that work.

Dolores married her high school sweetheart, Edward “Eddie” Matthews on June 27th 1959. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Dolores was a committed follower of Christ Jesus. She was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Warren for 40 years. It brought her much joy to travel around the country visiting various Apostolic churches and having fellowship with other Christians. Known as Grandma Duke or Aunt Duke to so many, she was happiest when she had a van full of children and could take them to church to learn about God. Her love of children drove the kinds of work and activities she pursued. She worked in a daycare, caring for the infants. She substituted in the local school cafeteria and devoted many years to teaching children in Sunday school.

During elections she would volunteer her time as a poll worker.At a young age, “Duke” learned, from her dad, to love the game of baseball. She played the game, often, as a child and spent many years following the ups and downs of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. It was a great enjoyment of hers to travel throughout the state watching these 2 teams play. She shared the love of the game with many friends and family.

Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, but had many other interests as well. She enjoyed traveling around the country with friends and family. She played the piano at her church and, with her sister, volunteered for many years at local nursing homes playing and singing hymns with the residents. She loved people and befriended many. Oftentimes these new friends would end up at the family dinner table for the large family and church gatherings she would often host.Having family roots in Virginia, Dolores spent many memorable days exploring the hills and hollers of the Shenandoah Valley. She faithfully visited family and friends there and often took others along to share in the joy and beauty of the region.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband Eddie, four children: Kim (Don) Davis, Carla (Mark) Hall, Connie Matthews, and Chris Matthews, six grandchildren, Adrienne (Brian) Pentsa, Don (Jesslyn) Davis, Ashlie (John) Saunders, Amanda (John Oates) Hall, Laura (Mark Yartz) Hall and Mark (Erin Carter) Hall and nine great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her five siblings, John (Carol) Neff, Linda Tucker, Chuck (Kathy) Neff, Tracy Roscoe and Joe Neff, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Joseph E Fuller. a sister, Barbara Neff Wyant and two brothers in law, James W. Wyant Jr, and Charles “Bud” Roscoe.



Dolores’ family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Dr Judah Friedman and his team, at the Seidman Cancer Center, for the loving care and compassion they provided her. Due to his tireless devotion, we were given the greatest gift. The gift of time.



We also offer sincere appreciation to Harbor Light Hospice for not only their professionalism, but for understanding what our hearts needed at this most difficult time.

Private family services will be held and Dolores will be laid to rest in Braceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University Hospital Geauga Seidman Cancer Center, 13207 Ravenna Rd. Chardon, OH 44024 and the Apostolic Christian Church of Warren

1454 Oakdale Dr., Warren, OH 44484

