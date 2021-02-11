Diane Rae Stout, Braceville Township, Ohio

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Rae Stout, age 70 of Braceville Township, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, February 8, 2021.

She was born on February 7, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alvin Lynn and Charlotte (Armstrong) Lynn.

Diana married the love of her life, John Edward Stout, Sr. on September 25, 1971 and they have enjoyed the last 49 years of marriage together.

She has lived the last 48 years in Braceville and grew up in Southington.

She was a member of the Southington Christian Church and also the Leavittsburg Church of God where she belonged to the Food Pantry and Grandparents Are Praying group.

Diana enjoyed dancing, listening to music, traveling, camping, going to live concerts and plays, spending time with her beloved grandchildren and she was an extreme couponer.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Pamela Thompson.

She is survived by her loving husband, John E. Stout, Sr. of Braceville; one daughter, Julie (Terry) Raines, Jr. of Niles, Ohio; three sons, John (Nicole) Stout, Jr. of Braceville, Franklin (Christina) Stout of Kinsman, Ohio and Jesse Ray Stout of Clearwater, Florida; one sister, Penny (Joe) Szitas of Southington, Ohio and nine grandchildren, Dalton Stout, Hunter Stout, Blake Stout, Jonathan Raines, Charity Raines, Logan Stout, Clayton Stout, Brielle Stout and Grace Stout.

Per Diana’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be at the Southington Christian Church, 3285 St. Rt. 534, Southington, OH 44470 on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



