Diane M. Morrison, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Morrison, age 71 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on February 23, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert M. Friedl and Helen M. (Orenich) Friedl.



She graduated from Brooklyn High School in Cleveland in the Class of 1968.

Diane moved to Lake Milton 1971, then married the love of her life, Edward L. Morrison on October 16, 1971 and they have enjoyed 50 years of marriage together.

She worked as a keypunch operator for Johns Hopkins Hospital in Cleveland, then became a housewife. She also spent time babysitting most of the neighborhood kids in Lake Milton.

Diane enjoyed hosting parties, spending time at her house on the lake, camping, watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes and loved dogs. Diane also loved baking with her family, she was know in town as “The Cookie Lady”.

Memories of Diane will be carried on by her loving family: her husband, Edward L. Morrison of Lake Milton; her three daughters, Jennifer Martin also of Lake Milton, Tamara (John) Murphy of Warren and Laura (Clinton) Lamb of Diamond; her son, Matthew (Cori) Morrison of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her brother, Ronald (Joan) Friedl of Ft. Myers, Florida; her seven grandchildren whom she loved and spoiled very much, Kayla, Corley, Brandon, Luke, Vivian, Evelyn and Lainey and her seven great-grandchildren.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Friedl.

Diane’s wishes were to be cremated.

A Celebration of Life service to remember her will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Roby Lee’s Restaurant, 425 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Street officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.