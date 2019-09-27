Dessie Frances Matas, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dessie Frances (Roberts) Matas (a former Newton Falls resident) passed away at age 93 at her home in Malta, Ohio on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019.

She was born on October 26, 1925 and was the youngest of four siblings to the late Fred and Dessie Agnes (Devol) Roberts of Deerfield Township in Morganville, Ohio.

Dessie relocated to Newton Falls to help an older sister who had married and moved to Newton Falls. It was there in Newton Falls that she met and then married John Matas. She and John raised 12 children and were married for 68 years before his passing on August 21, 2011.

To her friends in Newton Falls, she was known as “Fran” or “Frances” and she enjoyed being involved in the activities of her children as they grew and participated in school activities and sports. Her home was always open to friends of her children and she would always say that they were accepted as part of the family “as long as they behaved”.

Dessie Frances loved nature and she was a avid gardener who enjoyed canning foods for winter usage by her family. In addition to being a devoted loving mother while raising her children, she was also active in the local community. She had been President of the Newton Falls High School Boosters Club from which she had many memories of serving sandwiches and milk after every home game. In the 1960’s/1970’s , she was a long time member of the military organization called the Blue Star Mother’s Chapter #75. She was the President of the organization when she had sons in the military.

Dessie always had strong roots to southern Ohio where she grew up. Throughout her time in Newton Falls, numerous trips were taken with her family to visit friends and relatives in Malta, Ohio in Deerfield Township. Later, she and John returned to Malta and retired on their dream farm very near to Dessie’s original homestead. Their farm was their “heaven in the country” where they raised some beef cattle and enjoyed the farming as their “laid back” way of life.

Of her 12 children, Dessie is survived by three daughters and five sons: daughters, JoAnn Taylor of Jeromesville, Mary Lou Chern (Mike) of Malta and Judy Kay Abraham (Fred) of Newton Falls; sons, Edward (Diane) of Newton Falls, James of Hollywood, Florida, Michael (Patricia) of Newton Falls, Andrew of Malta and Robert of Las Vegas, Nevada. Dessie was further blessed with 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dessie was preceded in death by her husband, John; four sons, John Francis, Donald Roger, Paul Douglas and Richard Lee; one brother, Elmer Roberts and her two sisters, Lena Ritchey and Wava Corienne Clay.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 at the funeral home as well.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Dessie will be laid to rest along with her husband and departed children at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.