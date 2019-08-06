Derek Michael Stull, Newton Falls, Ohio – Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derek Michael Stull, 43, of Newton Falls, went to his place of peace on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Alter Care in Stowe, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. His struggle with cancer has finally ended.

A 1994 graduate of Newton Falls High School, he was owner/operator of Zip Lube Automotive in Newton Falls and was liked and admired by all who knew him.

Derek had an eye for detail, a talented artist who enjoyed music and playing the guitar. The numerous lifelong friends who were by his side through good and bad are a testament to the kind of man he was. Derek was a loving father and his children were at the heart of everything he did.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, MaryAnn and Roy Traina of Kent, Ohio; his father, James M. Stull of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; three children, Austin M. Ciferno, Alyssa M. Stull and James W. Stull; sisters, Shannon Stull Casner (Cory) and Elizabeth Traina Rabenstein (Scott); as well as, numerous stepsiblings, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal, paternal and stepgrandparents and his stepmother, Gail Stull.

Cremation has taken place and as per Derek’s wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that contributions be made to the donor’s charity of choice with special consideration given to Hospice and American Red Cross in Derek’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted by James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444(330) 872-5440. Family Friends may send condolences to the family at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

