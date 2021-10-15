Dennis Earl Byers, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Earl Byers, age 76 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born on March 10, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Earl and Helen Louise (Dilts) Byers.

Dennis married Jeannie (Pifer) McCloud on January 5, 2005 in Hawaii and they have enjoyed 16 years of marriage together.

Dennis had lived in Lordstown all his life working at Republic Steel for over 40 years.

Dennis was a member of the Warren Ski Club and the Warren Ski Club.

He was also a member of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam.

He enjoyed snow skiing, scuba diving, traveling, going to car shows and collecting old cars. He took special pride in his ’52 Ford truck and his ’31 Ford Victoria.

Memories of Dennis will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Jeannie of Lordstown; his son, Douglas Byers, also of Lordstown; his stepson, Scott (Angela) McCloud of Champion; his sister, Lynda (David) Fowler of Lordstown; his brother, David (Kathy) Byers of Newton Falls; his three grandchildren, Douglas Byers, Jr., Seth Byers and Lukas McCloud and his great-grandson, Damion Byers.

Dennis is preceeded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Calling hours will also be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

