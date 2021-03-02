Dennis E. Hanson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Hanson, age 67 of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Grace Hospital in Bedford, Ohio.

He was born on May 28, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Eugene W. Hanson and Ruby Jean Hanson Bajnok.

He married the love of his life, Valerie Stover on February 25, 1978 and they have enjoyed 43 years of marriage together.

After graduating Newton Falls High School in 1971, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy. Upon completing his enlistment, he served veterans while working for the Department of Veterans Affairs until his retirement.

Dennis was passionate about genealogy, art, religion and most importantly his family and friends. He recently obtained a certification in genealogy and was a certified National Weather Spotter. He enjoyed reading his Bibles, painting, going to craft shows with his wife but most of all he was a family man and loved spending time with them and his dog, Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Hanson of Streetsboro; daughters, Bethany Dirusso of Cleveland, Laurie (Bill) Snider of Coventry, Ohio and Lora and Olivia Hanson of Streetsboro; sons, Christopher (Melissa) Hanson of Fox Island, Washington and Tyler Hanson of Richfield, Ohio; sister, Jolyn Bajnok of Newton Falls; brothers, Michael Hanson of Sullivan, Ohio and Douglas Hanson of Newton Falls; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Joseph Bajnok, who raised him as his own from a young age.

Per Dennis’s wishes cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to service time from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dennis will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like if you make a donation to the charity of your choice in Dennis’ memory.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Dennis E. Hanson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.