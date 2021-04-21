Dennis Dale Dabney, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Dale Dabney, Sr., age 70, of Paris Township, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 11, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Christian Bert Dabney and Velma Irene (Grimwood) Dabney.

Dennis married the love of his life, Sheryl Ann Summerville, on August 21, 1971 and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage together.

Dennis proudly served in the US Army from 1970 – 1972.

He was a steel worker most of his work years at Rockwell, Thomas Steel and Copperweld/CSC Steel for years prior to his retirement.

Dennis was an avid Archer, starting back in his high school years (with his brother, Jim). He never got over this ‘addiction to the sport’ and helped many join him in those ranks including his sons, grandchildren and started to work with his great-grandchildren last summer. He loved shooting for competition as well as hunting with much success over all these years. He was in charge of the archery program at the Lake Milton Fish & Game Club for many years prior to training his replacement, Dave. He also helped with the Adult as well as Youth archery programs at Western Reserve Fish & Game Association in Niles, Ohio and helped establish the UAW #1112 Archery course years ago.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.

He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Sheryl; sons, Dennis II and Josh; a brother, James (Nancy) Dabney and a sister, Dorothy Kelley; five grandchildren, Alexis (Pedro) Lalor, Jacob, Adelaide, Joshua and Danielle Dabney and three great-grandchildren, Isabella Lalor, Leonardo Lalor and Raphael Lalor; additionally, he leaves behind his many dear friends and beloved in-laws; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. A Military Service to honor Dennis will be held at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH, 44444, (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

