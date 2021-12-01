Dennis Charles Knoch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis C. Knoch, age 81 of Warren, passed away into eternal rest on Sunday night, November 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 13, 1940 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Knoch and Evelyn (Brown) Knoch.

Dennis grew up in Windham, Ohio until the age of 17 when he went into the military. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1957- 1966 and attained the rank of Staff Sgt.

Dennis was employed as a truck driver for JB Hunt for over 40 years.

He enjoyed traveling, watching old westerns on TV, driving truck, talking with people at his favorite place the Chat-N-Chew restaurant in Warren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by three sons, Eric Knoch of Newton Falls, Adam Knoch of Cortland, Ohio and Christopher Knoch of Ravenna; three sisters, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be at a later date. Dennis will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.