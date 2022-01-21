LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores M. Bowser, age 90 of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on December 9, 1931 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Merle and Minnie Toy.

She married Paul E. Bowser, Sr. on February 14, 1951 and they have enjoyed 70 years of marriage together.

Delores enjoyed quilting and crocheting and playing the piano.

She has lived in Lordstown since 1966 and was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church for many years.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Erma Heilman and her daughter, Cindy Nolan.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Bowser, Sr. of Lordstown; two sons, Paul (Virginia) Bowser, Jr. of Worthington, Pennsylvania and Gerald (Diane) Bowser of Newton Falls; one sister, Ilene Thompson of Butler County, Pennsylvania; one brother, Merle (Willa) Toy, Jr. of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; one grandson, Zachary and Emily Lewis of Lordstown and one great-granddaughter, Allegra Lewis.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Joan Purnell officiating. Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

She will be laid to rest at Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

