SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delia Sue Wagner, age 80 of Southington, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge.

She was born on November 7, 1941 in West Union, Doddridge County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Larney and Bernice Ruth (Matheny) Greathouse.

Sue married Paul Adam Wagner on November 8, 1961 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together before his passing on December 24, 2006.

Sue’s favorite jobs were working as a medical receptionist for Dr. Robert Bellamy for over ten years and then as a receptionist for Warren S.C.O.P.E. Senior Center before retiring in the late 1990s

Sue was a member of the Southington Baptist Church.

She was a HAM radio operator Club (#KC8VHS) and enjoyed crafting, gardening and reading.

Memories of Sue will be carried on by her loving family: her sister, Kimberly (David) Thorndike of Garrettsville and her brother, Larry Clayton (Sandra) Greathouse of Newton Falls and several nieces and nephews.

Per Sue’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband Paul at Graham Cemetery in Southington.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Southington Baptist Church, 4395 OH St Rt 534, Southington, OH 44470 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

