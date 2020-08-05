Debra Sue McManus, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Sue (Davis) McManus, age 61 of Warren, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born on August 29, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew Woodrow Davis and Eunice Virginia (Shields) Davis.

Debra has lived in Warren for most of her life and loved to watch TV.

She graduated from Champion High School in the Class of 1976.

She is survived by her father and mother, Andrew and Eunice Davis of West Farmington, Ohio; two sons, John (Yasmin) Isler of Toledo, Ohio and Andrew Murgola of Twinsburg, Ohio; two sisters, Andrea (Greg) Marcinko of Howland, Ohio and Diane Davis of Parkersburg, West Virginia; two brothers, James (Dorothy) Davis of St Mary’s, West Virginia and David (Annette) Davis of Garrettsville, Ohio and two grandchildren, Zaki and Zain.

Private family services will be held.

Debra will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery in Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

