DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Lou Claybourne, age 70 of Diamond entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 15, 2021 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

She was born on October 10, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Kermit Carl Morris & Elma Jean (Scott) Morris. Deborah was formerly of Lake Milton.

She married John Thomas Claybourne on January 17, 1970 and they enjoyed 50 years together until he passed away on January 20, 2020.

Deborah retired as an operation manager for Medina Transport.

She is survived by: one daughter: Christy Lynn Claybourne of Ravenna, sisters; Joann Newman of Niles, Janet Gordon of Lake Milton, brothers; Ron (Debra) Morris of Lake Milton, Kermit (Linda) Morris of Leavittsburg, Gary (Lisa) Morris of Ravenna and two grandchildren, Victoria K. Claybourne and Jason C. Claybourne.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, one son John Thomas II and one sister Karen Yohman.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Lizzie Weed officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Deborah will be laid to rest beside her husband John at Palmyra West Cemetery in Diamond, Ohio. The family has requested that everyone who attends please wear a mask and social distance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

