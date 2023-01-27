LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle) Goynes.

Debbie married the love of her life, James R. Champion on October 1, 1982 and they enjoyed 37 years of marriage together until his death on July 4, 2019.

She has lived her entire life in Lake Milton and loved her friends, family and grandkids very much.

Debbie is preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her parents, George and Lucille Goynes of Lake Milton; one daughter, Heather (Robert) Thomas of Warren; two sons, Dean Figinsky of Warren and Jason (Amanda) Figinsky of North Jackson, Ohio; one brother, Terry Goynes and his companion, Julie Busch of Austintown, Ohio; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be at the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737 16465 Milton Avenue, Lake Milton, OH 44429 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

