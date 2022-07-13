DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanna K. Wilson, age 75 of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 27, 1947, in East Liverpool, Ohio as one of six children of Robert and Wilma Rowland.

Deanna graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in the Class of 1965.

She then married the love of her life, Roy C. Wilson, on August 13, 1966 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage together. They have lived in Deerfield, Ohio since they got married, formerly of Lake Milton.

Deanna worked at Packard Electric as an index cutter for 31 years and retired in 1996.

She loved to roller skate and go bowling in her youth. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, swimming, playing cards, drinking margaritas and traveling but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with all of her family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband, Roy C. Wilson of Deerfield; a sister, Mary Anne (David) Coles of Austintown, Ohio; a brother, Rex (Sharon) Rowland of Lake Milton, Ohio; her children, Dede (Tim) Farnsworth of Edinburgh, Ohio and Roy K. (Tracy) Wilson of Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacklyn (Mike) King of Edinburgh, Ohio, Tim (Jolyn) Farnsworth of Morgantown, West Virginia and Andria and Rose Lesho-Wilson of Deerfield, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jacob, Zoie, Savannah, Kloie and Ameleah King (Amy) of Edinburgh, Ohio and a plethora of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma; her siblings, Ruth, Ronnie and Jack; her daughter, Wilma Wilson and her best friend, Gina Solinger

Cremation has taken place.

She requested that her life be celebrated instead of having funeral services. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her home, 2240 St. Rt. 14, Deerfield, OH 44411. The family asks that you please bring your own chair.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

