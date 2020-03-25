Dawn W. Bright, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn W. Bright, age 76, of Lordstown passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on May 29, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank Kuhn, Sr. and Mescal Mae (Wahle) Kuhn.

Dawn has lived in Lordstown for 28 years, formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

She worked for City of Newton Falls Street Department for 20 years retiring in 1995.

Dawn loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, having breakfast at Bob Evans, her plants, her dogs and most of all she loved her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Dawn is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Thompson of Warren, Ohio; four sons, Condie (Heather) Bright of Newton Falls, Shawn (Jeanne) Bright of Flushing, Michigan, Heath (Denise) Bright of Southington, Ohio and Frank (Nina) Bright of Leavittsburg, Ohio; one sister, Cynthia Perkins of Davenport, Iowa; one brother, Frank Kuhn, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Per Dawn’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

A Dinner and Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

