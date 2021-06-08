Dawn Lynn Bretsik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Lynn Bretsik age 48 of Warren passed away suddenly on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1972 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Andrew J. Bretsik and Shirley E. (Purdy) Bretsik.

She has lived in Warren for the past 30 years, formerly of Newton Falls. Dawn graduated from Newton Falls High School the Class of 1990 and worked as a Home Healthcare nurse for many years.

She loved doing interior decorating, breeding animals, her dogs and especially her grandchildren.

Dawn is preceded in death by: her mother Shirley Purdy and one granddaughter: Alayna Bretsik.

She is survived by: her father and step mother: Andrew and Connie Bretsik of Newton Falls, one daughter: Destiny Bretsik of Warren, two sons: Justin Bretsik of Warren, Jahvone Smith of Warren, one sister: Stephanie and Ken Beuther of Brunswick, Ohio, one brother: Matt and Janiera Bretsik of Austintown, Ohio, two grandchildren: Remi Bretsik and Julianna Chambers.

Per Dawn’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside services will be at Hawley Cemetery on Thursday June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kris Brown officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.