LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Stewart age 81 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday January 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on March 7, 1940 in Newton Falls, Ohio the son of the late William Allen Stewart and Martha I. (Joseph) Stewart.

David married the love of his life, Gloria J. Flickinger on September 9, 1976 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage together until she passed away on November 18, 2021.

He has lived in Leavittsburg since 1977, formerly of Newton Falls where he went to high school.

After school, he joined the US Navy and served from 1957 to 1961.

David worked as a Systems Analyst for Leaseway Transportation for seven years. He also owned and operated a couple of different businesses Dave’s Towing in Warren from 1978- 1991 and Stewart’s Video Productions for over 25 years. Later in life, he was a manager of Certified Gas Station in Warren for eight years.

He loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, listening to country music, drinking coffee, flying remote controlled (RC) airplanes, and helping raise his grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Connie Hawes, Gerri Barton, Patricia Stewart, three sister in laws: Edith Polden, Barbara Flickinger and Patricia Flickinger.

He is survived by: three daughters: Christina & Brian Reed of Youngstown, Patricia Ramthun of Bradenton, Florida, Jerri Lynn Seitz of Ogden, Illinois, one son: Brian Stewart of Warren, two sisters: Judy & Bob Culp of Cortland, Ohio, Kathy & Gary Dutchnak of Southington, Ohio, two brothers: Joe & Beverly Suain of Jacksonville, Florida, Terry & Wanda Stewart of Fowler, Ohio, three brother in laws: David & Sue Hartman of Leavittsburg, Russell & Kelly Flickinger, William Flickinger of Phoenix, Arizona, six grandchildren: Andrew, Brock, Caitlin, Matthew, Jamie, Daniel and one great-granddaughter: Scarlett.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday Jan 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.

David will be laid to rest next to his wife Gloria at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.