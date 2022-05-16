NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David V. Lane, age 72 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Newton Falls.

He was born on November 29, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Samuel E. Lane and Helen L. (Slaughter) Lane.

He lived his entire life in Newton Falls and worked for Hanson Drug and S&K Company in Newton Falls.

David loved watching sports, old movies, the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

David was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen L, Rutan and brother, James E. Lane.

David is survived by two sisters, Barbara A. Stirling of Newton Falls and Rosetta Hrabak of Newton Falls; one brother, Ronald (Rita) Lane of Newton Falls and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

He will be laid to rest at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

