David Thomas Holbrook, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Thomas Holbrook (born May 23, 1964) died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, in Belleair Bluffs, Florida in the living room of his friend of 37 years, Dave Fraser. If Dave hurries, he might catch up with his maternal grandmother, Eleanor J. Schueneman, who just crossed over the divide the end of April.

Dave leaves behind his mother, Sandra McKinley; stepfather, Robert McKinley; sister, Lori (Rob) Lawson; half-brother, Robert Holbrook; his Aunt Linda (Don) Nicholson; daughter, Danielle; son Brandon; friend, Ginger Buck; two grandsons, Jayden and Jacob and countless other family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Holbrook.

Dave started motorcycle racing at age five. He raced motocross, hare scrambles, TTs and finally found his love at short track both ¼ and ½ miles. He won hundreds of trophies and placed in the Nationals in Birmingham, New York.

Around age 15, Dave moved to Pinellas Park, Florida from Newton Falls, Ohio. In Florida he began interning as a plumber and reached journeyman status. He worked other construction jobs until he could do any kind of building or remodeling but his favorite was still plumbing with bathroom remodeling his specialty.

Dave struggled with drugs most of his adult life. He is now at peace.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

