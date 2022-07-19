WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Sewell, Sr., age 72 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, July 15, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on December 3, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John N. Sewell and Cardine (Ford) Sewell.

David has lived in Warren for the past 51 years, formerly of Newton Falls, where he graduated high school from in the Class of 1968.

He married the former Gwendolyn Lawson on May 9, 1970 and they have enjoyed the past 52 years of marriage together.

David worked for Packard Electric as a laborer/inspector for over 30 years. After his retirement he started his own company, David Sewell Wholesale Carpet & Home Remodeling & Repairs and he did that for 30 years.

He was a faithful member of the Living Word Sanctuary Church in Southington.

David enjoyed traveling to many different countries, exercising, staying healthy, working out and most of all, he loved being with his family. In all of his travels, he has been to Israel 12 times, Greece, Holland and many other countries.

David is preceded in death by only his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Sewell of Warren; two daughters, Kimberly (James) Johnson- McLaurin of Smithfield, North Carolina and Yolanda Fulton of Warren; one son, David Sewell, Jr. of Painesville, Ohio; two sisters, Faith (Michael) Sewell- McKinnon of Warren and Pamela (Reginald) Christian of Niles, Ohio; two brothers, John (Ruth) Sewell of Arlington, Texas and Mark Sewell of Braceville; four grandchildren, Kenta’, Kaylani, Immaru, Jr. and Ragenae; one great-grandson, Kadien and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Living Word Sanctuary Church, 3737 St. Rt. 534, Southington, OH 44470 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nicholas DeJacimo and Pastor Mark Cohen officiating. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

David will be laid to rest at the Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by James Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.