PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) David Scott Starner age 61, of Palmyra Township, passed away on Thursday Aug 25, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on May 4, 1961 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Warren Ellsworth and Ruth Joanne (Collier) Starner.

David married the love of his life, Theresa C. Conroy on February 29, 1996 and they have enjoyed 26 years of marriage together.

David had lived in Palmyra Township for 23 years, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, where he was a High School graduate in 1979.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on his houses, spending time with his dogs and grandchildren.

Memories of David will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Theresa of Palmyra Twp; his three daughters, Nicole (Erik) Starner-Wright of Cuyahoga Falls, Jessica Starner also of Cuyahoga Falls, Kimberly Strange of Lake Milton; his one son, Jere Kovar of Diamond; his two sisters, Sandy and (Dan) Morris, Karen and (Gus) Yogmour; his one brother, Paul and (Renita) Starner of Texas and five grandchildren Abbigail, Kalob, Donald, Pixie and Jack.

David was proceeded in death by his parents.

Per David’s wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.