David Paul Jones, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Paul Jones, age 62 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Windsor House at Omni Manor Health Care Center in Youngstown.

He was born on March 2, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Norman Paul Jones and Etta Izetta (Sickle) Jones.

David earned his Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Youngstown State University.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 30 years before his retirement.

David enjoyed music and playing the piano.

He played the organ for the Lake Milton Presbyterian Church for over 40 years where he was also member.

David is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Terry); daughter, Hannah and beloved pet, Jake.



Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.