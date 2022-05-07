NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Laughlin, age 73, of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest at his residence on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of a brief illness.

He was born on January 10, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late David Barr Laughlin and Ida E. (Barzak) Laughlin.

David married the love of his life, Linda Sue Elliott, on September 21, 1974 and they have enjoyed 47 blessed years of marriage together.

David had lived all his life in Newton Falls and worked as a brick layer helper for Copperweld Steel for 21 years before retiring in 2000. He was also a substitute custodian at TCTC until recently.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #66 of Youngstown, The Masonic Lodge #462 in Newton Falls, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, the 25 Gallon Club of the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America and the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

David enjoyed watching humming birds, gardening, doing word searches, fishing and canoeing.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Laughlin of Newton Falls; his sons, David R. and Amanda Laughlin of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Thomas M. Laughlin of Newton Falls; his sister, Margie and Fred Westfall of Buckhannon, West Virginia; his brother, Richard Laughlin of Newton Falls, his grandson, David (Andy) Laughlin of Hope Mills, North Carolina, two brothers-in-law, Phil and Carole Elliott and Paul and Sheri Elliott; two sisters-in-law, Patty Franks and Dawn and Bill McMurray.

David is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Rita Kline and Donna Laughlin.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Newton Falls United Methodist Church from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. Masonic Services will be at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor DeWayne Smith officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to either the Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the Newton Falls United Methodist Church 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

