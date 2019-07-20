David Lee Culp, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

Champion, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Culp, age 73, of Champion, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully into eternal life on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on April 16, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dallas Edward Culp and Mable Marie (McClain) Culp.

David married the love of his life, Mary Lou Sohayda on July 18, 1969 and they enjoyed 50 years and one day of marriage together.

He was formerly of Leavittsburg moving to Champion Township in 1972.

David worked as a Carpenter for the #1438 & #171 Carpenter’s Union.

David served his country in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed restoring antique tractors in his free time and was a member of the Ashtabula & Trumbull Country Antique Tractor Club.

He was an avid gardener and was always piddling around on a project or helping family or friends with their projects. David had a selfless, giving spirit.

He was also very active in the community, being instrumental in the early years of the Champion youth soccer league and volunteering on the Trumbull Metroparks bike trail for several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dallas Victor Culp, William E. Culp and one sister, Lois Jane Kihn.

He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Culp of Champion; two sons, David and Melissa Culp of North Royalton, Ohio, Daniel and Kristen Culp of Peninsula, Ohio; two brothers, Charles and Patricia Culp of Cortland, Dennis and Lu Ann Culp of Warren; four grandchildren, Alexander, Ella, Nora, and Nolan Culp. He was the best husband, father and grandfather. His years as a grandfather brought him tremendous joy.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Wednesday, July 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to bring pictures of any pieces of work David’s hands helped in building. There are countless.

Cremation will then take place. David will be laid to rest at Champion Township Cemetery. The family has requested that any donations be made to the charity of the donors choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, Inc., 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.