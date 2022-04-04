YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Coss, age 60 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on December 7, 1961 in Warren, the son of the late George R. and Inez Marie (Stoner) Coss. He is also the grandson of Samuel L. and Bessie M. Coss and Theodore C. and Mary E. Stoner.

David received his education from Newton Falls High School and graduated in the Class of 1980. He then chose to continue his education and attended Ohio State University.

David has lived in Youngstown for the last 25 years, formerly of Newton Falls.

He worked at Warren Marble & Granite in Monument Sales & Design for the past 25 years.

David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard A. and Shelly Coss of Newton Falls; nieces, Samantha L. Hray and her daughter, Kara Mae and his niece, Julie R. Coss and Ryan M. Curtin, of Youngstown, who was like a son to him.

David was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Per David’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

David will be laid to rest with his parents at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.