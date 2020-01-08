David K. McCarthy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David K. McCarthy, age 64, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020, at Gulfside Regional Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was born on March 11, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Donald H. McCarthy and Barbara (Biggard) McCarthy.

He graduated from Garrettsvillle High School in the Class of 1973.

David has lived in Florida since 2011, formerly of Winchester, Virginia.

He worked as a sawyer for Fiest Hardwoods for 15 years then JP Darlington for 12 years before retiring in 2010.

David was a member of the Moose Lodge #1283 in Winchester, Virginia.

He loved the outdoors, traveling, the mountains, woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, helping friends and working outside.

David is preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by two sons, Jeffery and Dana Eckensburg-McCarthy of Ellenton, Florida and Christopher and Jennifer McCarthy of Wesley Chapel, Florida; one sister, Mary Davis of Orlando, Florida; two brothers, Donald, Jr. and Judy McCarthy of Waller, Texas and Patrick and Darlene McCarthy of Garrettsville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Meara, Gage and Keira.



Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Donations can be made to either the American Cancer Society or Gulfside Regional Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.