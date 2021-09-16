David H. Greathouse, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Crazy Dave” Greathouse, age 69, of Newton Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home.

He was born on April 23, 1952, in Annamoriah, West Virginia, at home, the son of the late Holly Roscoe Greathouse and Waneda May (Hendrikson) Greathouse.

As a child, he attended school in a one room school in Annamoriah, West Virginia and then later moved to Newton Falls where he graduated from Newton Falls High School in 1969.

David married the love of his life, Joyce E. Welchman, on August 18, 1969 and they enjoyed 52 blessed years of marriage together.

David spent most his life in Newton Falls, working as a car hauler and also at Sandy’s Tire in Warren.

He enjoyed fast bikes and HAM radio, which is where he met friends from all over the world.

David was a member of the Beacon of Hope Baptist Church in Warren.

He leaves behind his family, who he absolutely loved; his wife, Joyce Greathouse of Newton Falls; his son, Gary and (Melissa) Greathouse of Newton Falls; his daughter, Angela Slomcheck of Newton Falls; his sister, Mary and (Steve) Newton of Phillipi, West Virginia; his sister-in-law, Vicky Greathouse of Annamoriah, West Virginia; his five grandchildren, Eric Greathouse of Salem, Kayla Greathouse of Niles, Dominic and Hailey Greathouse of Newton Falls and Faith Slomcheck of Austintown; his five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Carson, Eathan, Greyson and Hunter; his many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Davis is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Holly and daughter, Lillie.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations please be made to Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, 3559 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio, 44483.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Snyder Chapel Church in Annamoriah, West Virginia, at 1:00 p.m., with Brother Farley Blankenship officiating. Calling hours will be two hours before service time, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

David will be laid to rest beside his parents at Annamoriah Cemetery in Annamoriah, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

