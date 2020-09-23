David Edward Prinkey, Wayland, Ohio

WAYLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Prinkey, age 67, of Wayland, went on to be with the Good Lord suddenly and unexpectedly on the afternoon of Friday, September 18, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, the second of nine children to James Roger and Sally L. (Balsley) Prinkey.

David married the love of his life, JoDel (Reckart), on December 11, 1976 and they enjoyed the last 43 1/2 years of marriage together.

He retired at the end of 2019 from Stock Equipment where he worked as an assembler for more than 46 years.

David lived in Wayland, Ohio for the last 42 years where he and his wife are members of Wayland Community Church.

An avid motorcycle rider, he was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association for over 30 years. David enjoyed touring across the country, riding 500,000+ miles of asphalt on two wheels over 50 years. A cancer survivor, David completed a bucket list ride along historic Route 66 with his brothers. He also enjoyed classic cars, camping, riding ATVs with his son and especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, JoDel Prinkey of Wayland, Ohio; daughter, Colleen (Jim) Cooper of Lodi, Ohio; son, Anthony Prinkey of Wayland, Ohio and grandchildren, Eloise and Elijah Cooper. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Roger Prinkey of Newbury, Ohio, Sally (Gary) Francisco of Winter Haven, Florida, Barb Prinkey of Chardon, Ohio, Debora Taylor of Southington, Ohio, Carl (Joyce) Prinkey of Port Orford, Oregon, Chris Prinkey of Southington, Ohio, Darlene Slusher of North Bloomfield, Ohio and Jim (Lisa) Prinkey of Warren, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at the Newton Falls First Church of God, 426 West Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 on Sunday September 27, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, September 28 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will be at the church on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bill Shomo officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

He will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio, with part of his ashes taken on a memorial ride along Route 66.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations of new small stuffed animals (with tags), which will be donated to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital and Operation Christmas Child in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



