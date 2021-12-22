NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Taylor age 73 of Newton Falls entered into eternal life on Saturday December 18, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 26, 1948 in Wheeling, WV the son of Donald F. Taylor and Jean A. (Efaw) Taylor.

David married the love of his life, Mary L. Flick on December 3, 1977 and they have enjoyed 44 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls since 1950, and graduated from Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1966.

After high school, David joined the US Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1968- 1971.

David then worked at Delphi Packard Electric as a mold operator for 31 years and retired in 2004.

He enjoyed family gatherings, and the school functions of his two beloved grandsons. David was so proud of their talents in music, sports and technology. He also served his church family (Open Door Community Church) in their monthly food distribution and took part in running the church’s multi- media system during Sunday services. David was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns & Cavaliers sharing discussions on the team with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald F Taylor, and an infant son Scott A. Taylor.

David is survived by: his mother: Jean A. Taylor of Newton Falls, his wife: Mary L. Taylor of Newton Falls, children: Angela Taylor (Levi Hernandez) of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Matthew S. Taylor of Newton Falls, April (Taylor) Davis and her fiancée’ Michael Pietro of Newton Falls, a brother: Richard F. Taylor of Newton Falls, sisters: Susan & Gary Carlson of Newton Falls, Joyce & Corey Eslinger of Enola, PA and two grandchildren: Wyatt J. Davis & Braylon R. Taylor.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

