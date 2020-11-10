Darrell Wayne Perkins, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Wayne Perkins, age 76 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday afternoon, November 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on February 19, 1944 in Montcalm, West Virginia, the son of the late Luther H. Perkins and Cleora Elsie (Dunford) Perkins.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 – 1964.

After returning home, Darrell married the love of his life, Linda K. Lynch, on February 4, 1967 and they have enjoyed the past 53 years of marriage together. He and his wife have lived in Lake Milton for the last 47 years, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio.

Darrell worked for General Motors in Cleveland and in Lordstown as a forklift operator for 34 years and retired in 2003.

He loved being in the outdoors, hunting, boating, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Stanley.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beatrice Brown and three brothers, David, Edward and Hershel Perkins.

He is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Edward) Persino of Windham, Ohio and Jessica (Shawn) Wilhelm of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three sisters, Evolene Blevins of Cleveland, Ohio, Norma Shrader of Montcalm, West Virginia and Judy (Homer) Hodge of Montcalm, West Virginia; two brothers, Vincile (Jeanette) Perkins of Montcalm, West Virginia and Paul Perkins of Montcalm, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Chaz, Trent, Nicholas, Alex, Grace and Olivia and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Canton.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Kline officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home two hours prior to service time from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12.

Darrell will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with full military honors.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

