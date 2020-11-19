Darrell Wayne Newman, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell W. Newman, age 60 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with his beloved wife and children with him after battling cancer.

He was born on January 28, 1960 in McDowell, Kentucky, the son of the late Russell G. Newman and Patricia G. (Meade) Newman.

Darrell married the love of his life, Melanie Lynn Oxford on September 9, 1978 and they have enjoyed the past 43 years of marriage together.

He worked in the Kentucky coal mines for seven years and then was a self employed truck driver for 25 years.

Darrell loved spending time with family and friends, boating, camping, working on cars and boats and horses. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather and friend who would always be there to help anyone in need.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie L. Newman of Diamond; one daughter, Shauna (Brian) Bailey of Newton Falls; one son, Russell (Elizabeth) Newman of Lake Milton; two brothers, Lewis Newman of McDowell, Kentucky and Michael (Sara) Newman of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Carter, Colton and Emmett and a niece, nephews and other beloved family friends.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating. The family will receive friends for calling hours two hours prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Darrell will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to either Palmyra Township Fire Department, 3956 State Route 225, Diamond, OH 44412, or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in his memory.

