NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell R. Clonch, age 64 of Newton Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on October 21, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James Willard Clonch and Sylvia Ann (Travers) Clonch.

He was proud to have lived his entire life in the same Zip Code (44444) on Clonch Corners.

Darrell was a 1976 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

He had a passion for classic cars and worked many long hours building them. His latest was his prized orange and cream 1955 Chevy Bel Air 2-door hardtop. Darrell’s family was most important to him above all else.

He married the former Dena R. Vance on July 6, 2002 and together they shared over 20 years of marriage. Darrell took on the role of stepfather and readily helped raise his stepdaughters as his own. They said they hit the stepdaddy jackpot when their mother had married him.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, James Willard and Sylvia Clonch; his beloved brothers, Terry and Danny Clonch and his father-in-law, Charles L. Vance.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Dena R. Clonch; his two stepdaughters, Brittany (Matthew) Leek and Sierra (George) Workman; his four-year-old grandson, best buddy, companion and playmate, Gensen Workman, along with expected granddaughter, Gianna Workman, who is due to arrive in November. He was the best Gaga ever. He also leaves his sister, Leah Clonch; sisters-in-law, Cindy Clonch, Denise Vance and Roxanna (Jim) Gay; brother-in-law, Chuck Vance; nieces and nephews, Nicole Niemi, Jared (Mary Jeffers) Clonch, Ryan (Brittany) Clonch, Michael McGarvey, Danielle (CJ) Gregory, Jared (Kristina) Feathers, Abigail Gay and Tatiana Clonch; mother-in-law, Polly Vance and great-nieces and nephews, Taylor and Collin Niemi, Caden, Chace and Connor Clonch, Braxton and Scarlett Gregory and Rylee Clonch. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. If you plan on attending the calling hours, please dress casually and comfortably because that is what Darrell would want.

Following calling hours all are invited to join the family at Newton Falls VFW to celebrate Darrell and share a meal.

The family has requested that any donations made go to the James Funeral Home to help offset his funeral expenses.

