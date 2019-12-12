Darrell Lee Brown, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Lee Brown, age 65, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.

On February 7, 1954, in Charleston,West Virginia, Harold Edward and Dovie Marie (Tillis) Brown were blessed with the birth of their son, Darrell.

Darrell married the the love of his life, Sue Ellen Johnson, on February 14, 1976 and they were blessed with 43 years of marriage together.

Darrell had lived in Leavittsburg since 1966 formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, working as a tow motor driver for Delphi Packard Electric for 21 years until he retired in 2006.

He was a member of the U.S. Army serving from 1972-1974.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, building things, remodeling and maintaining his house.

Memories of Darrell will be carried on by his loving family: his wife, Sue E. Brown of Leavittsburg, his three sons Gary L. Brown and his companion, Amanda Bosley-Rabel, Jason E. and Gina Brown and Kurtis and Kayla Brown all of Leavittsburg; two sisters, Barbara and Dennis Wildman of Mesopotamia, Ohio and Gleama and Mark Stull of Fowler; two brothers, Richard Brown of Moncks Corners, South Carolina and Harold Brown of North Canton; two grandchildren, Hannah and Kane Brown and one great-grandchild, Remi L. Seitz.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cindy Hart and one brother, Faron Brown.

Per Darrell’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.